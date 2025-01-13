CBI Moves to Prosecute AAP Leader Satyendra Jain in Asset Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has obtained authorization to formally prosecute senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain in a Disproportionate Asset case. A supplementary charge sheet was filed on January 4, marking a significant development in a case that dates back to 2019.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh has scheduled the matter for consideration on January 22. Jain and other involved parties are currently out on bail as the investigation continues. The CBI had previously submitted that further inquiries were finalized, and necessary approvals were awaited before filing the supplementary charge sheet.

Registered on August 24, 2017, the initial First Information Report (FIR) led to a charge sheet filed on December 3, 2018. Further investigation prompted additional charges with the most recent accused being summoned on January 5, 2023. Despite several delays, a status report indicated that investigations would conclude soon, with adjournments primarily due to pending approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)