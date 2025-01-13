Left Menu

CBI Moves to Prosecute AAP Leader Satyendra Jain in Asset Case

The CBI has received permission to prosecute AAP leader Satyendra Jain in a Disproportionate Asset case, with a supplementary charge sheet filed on January 4. The case, initially filed in 2019, is set for consideration with Special Judge Jitendra Singh on January 22, amidst ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:46 IST
CBI Moves to Prosecute AAP Leader Satyendra Jain in Asset Case
Former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has obtained authorization to formally prosecute senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain in a Disproportionate Asset case. A supplementary charge sheet was filed on January 4, marking a significant development in a case that dates back to 2019.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh has scheduled the matter for consideration on January 22. Jain and other involved parties are currently out on bail as the investigation continues. The CBI had previously submitted that further inquiries were finalized, and necessary approvals were awaited before filing the supplementary charge sheet.

Registered on August 24, 2017, the initial First Information Report (FIR) led to a charge sheet filed on December 3, 2018. Further investigation prompted additional charges with the most recent accused being summoned on January 5, 2023. Despite several delays, a status report indicated that investigations would conclude soon, with adjournments primarily due to pending approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025