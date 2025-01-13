Kejriwal Raises Concerns Over Election Misconduct

Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, accompanied by fellow party leaders, approached the Election Commission of India on Monday to spotlight significant electoral issues. Among the concerns raised were allegations of improper goods distribution in New Delhi's Assembly Constituency and voter registration hurdles faced by Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha.

In a media address following the visit, Kejriwal highlighted the alleged distribution of blankets, shoes, jackets, money, and spectacles in Kidwai Nagar. He criticized the local District Magistrate's (DM) report which downplayed these activities, suggesting possible involvement. Kejriwal insisted on the DM's suspension and emphasized the necessity of curtailing such practices. The Election Commission, he noted, assured action.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, where Kejriwal will contest against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, he also focused on the voter registration issue affecting Awadh Ojha. Kejriwal stated that the ECI has agreed to transfer Ojha's vote, enabling his candidature. Ojha will face BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress' Anil Kumar in Patparganj. The single-phase Delhi polls are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting on February 8.

