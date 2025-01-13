Left Menu

Kejriwal Raises Concerns Over Election Misconduct

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s national convenor, visited the Election Commission with party leaders to address election misconduct, including alleged goods distribution in a New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal reported irregularities in voter registration affecting Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha, requesting intervention from ECI, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:56 IST
Kejriwal Raises Concerns Over Election Misconduct
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi CM Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, accompanied by fellow party leaders, approached the Election Commission of India on Monday to spotlight significant electoral issues. Among the concerns raised were allegations of improper goods distribution in New Delhi's Assembly Constituency and voter registration hurdles faced by Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha.

In a media address following the visit, Kejriwal highlighted the alleged distribution of blankets, shoes, jackets, money, and spectacles in Kidwai Nagar. He criticized the local District Magistrate's (DM) report which downplayed these activities, suggesting possible involvement. Kejriwal insisted on the DM's suspension and emphasized the necessity of curtailing such practices. The Election Commission, he noted, assured action.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, where Kejriwal will contest against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, he also focused on the voter registration issue affecting Awadh Ojha. Kejriwal stated that the ECI has agreed to transfer Ojha's vote, enabling his candidature. Ojha will face BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress' Anil Kumar in Patparganj. The single-phase Delhi polls are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025