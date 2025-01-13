Left Menu

Himachal Mourns the Loss of Musical Maestro Prof. Nand Lal Garg

Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his sorrow over the death of renowned musician Prof. Nand Lal Garg, who passed away at 92. Known for his passion and guidance, Garg made significant contributions to Himachali music and was a vital presence at Himachal Pradesh University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has expressed profound sorrow following the passing of acclaimed Himachali musician Prof. Nand Lal Garg. The 92-year-old maestro succumbed to a long illness at IGMC Shimla, leaving behind a legacy that has significantly shaped the region's musical landscape.

Prof. Nand Lal Garg, recognized for his unmatched dedication to music and the arts, served as a beacon for aspiring musicians during his tenure at Himachal Pradesh University. His work not only preserved traditional Himachali music but also earned fame for local musical instruments nationally and internationally.

In a heartfelt tribute, CM Sukhu praised the late professor's contributions, while also praying for the peace of his soul and courage for his family. In related news, the CM inaugurated a bridge foundation to improve connectivity between the Nadaun and Jaswan Pragpur constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

