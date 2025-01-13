Left Menu

India Remains Steady Amid US Sanctions on Russian Oil Fleet

India's reliance on Russian oil faces uncertainties with new US sanctions on Russian tankers. While current supplies are unaffected, Indian refineries will avoid sanctioned vessels. Russia may offer discounts to maintain exports, with Indian firms ready to source oil from Middle Eastern suppliers if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:02 IST
India Remains Steady Amid US Sanctions on Russian Oil Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, is navigating potential disruptions in Russian oil supply following new US sanctions. These sanctions, targeting Russian oil producers and a fleet of ships, aim to curb Moscow's revenue streams.

A government source confirmed that India expects continued Russian oil deliveries for the next two months, although refineries will avoid using tankers affected by US sanctions. These sanctions could prompt Russia to offer deeper discounts to retain market access in India.

With Russian crude purchases rising to 40% of India's total oil imports since the Ukraine conflict began, the nation is preparing alternative supply strategies and remains optimistic about managing any potential shortfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025