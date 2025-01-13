Makar Sankranti: A Celebration of Heritage and Devotion

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm greetings to state residents on Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan festivals, underlining the events as symbols of India's cultural unity and heritage. He highlighted the festivals' significance in promoting enthusiasm and the commencement of auspicious activities.

Extending best wishes to devotees, pilgrims, and seers at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Dhami urged participation in holy rituals like the 'Sangam' dip, characterized as crucial for spiritual cleansing. The Chief Minister highlighted the Kumbh's religious importance and urged public involvement in the traditional practices.

Additionally, CM Dhami congratulated individuals nationwide celebrating various harvest festivals, including Lohri, Pongal, and Bihu, marking the sun's entry into the Northern Hemisphere. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated 15 million pilgrims at Maha Kumbh, praising their engagement in the sacred bathing tradition on Paush Purnima.

(With inputs from agencies.)