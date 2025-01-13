Left Menu

AIMIM Candidate Seeks Interim Bail to Contest Delhi Elections Amid Controversy

AIMIM's Shifa Ur Rahman, implicated in the 2020 Delhi violence, petitions for interim bail to run in the Assembly elections, paralleling his case with Chief Minister Kejriwal's past scenarios. Urging the ability to campaign and attend personal obligations, Rahman emphasizes his dedication to public service, as the court reviews his plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:30 IST
AIMIM Candidate Seeks Interim Bail to Contest Delhi Elections Amid Controversy
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM candidate Shifa Ur Rahman, facing charges in the North East Delhi Violence case from 2020, has sought interim bail from the Karkardooma court to pursue candidacy in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Rahman cites parallels between his situation and that of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was cleared of charges despite severe allegations.

Rahman's plea highlights Kejriwal's history, stating, "Even with significant allegations, Kejriwal faced no conviction nor was he a societal threat." Rahman insists he, too, poses no public risk, lacking criminal convictions and reflecting his commitment to public service. He's seeking a four-week bail to campaign and care for his ill family members.

The court plans to hear Rahman's plea tomorrow. In a similar case, Tahir Hussain, another AIMIM candidate linked to Delhi riots, has also sought interim bail to contest elections. Hussain aims to campaign from January 14 to February 9, with the Delhi assembly elections set for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025