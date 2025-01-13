AIMIM Candidate Seeks Interim Bail to Contest Delhi Elections Amid Controversy
AIMIM's Shifa Ur Rahman, implicated in the 2020 Delhi violence, petitions for interim bail to run in the Assembly elections, paralleling his case with Chief Minister Kejriwal's past scenarios. Urging the ability to campaign and attend personal obligations, Rahman emphasizes his dedication to public service, as the court reviews his plea.
AIMIM candidate Shifa Ur Rahman, facing charges in the North East Delhi Violence case from 2020, has sought interim bail from the Karkardooma court to pursue candidacy in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Rahman cites parallels between his situation and that of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was cleared of charges despite severe allegations.
Rahman's plea highlights Kejriwal's history, stating, "Even with significant allegations, Kejriwal faced no conviction nor was he a societal threat." Rahman insists he, too, poses no public risk, lacking criminal convictions and reflecting his commitment to public service. He's seeking a four-week bail to campaign and care for his ill family members.
The court plans to hear Rahman's plea tomorrow. In a similar case, Tahir Hussain, another AIMIM candidate linked to Delhi riots, has also sought interim bail to contest elections. Hussain aims to campaign from January 14 to February 9, with the Delhi assembly elections set for February 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
