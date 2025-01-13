Tragic Curiosity: Teen's Search for Afterlife Ends in Heartbreak

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old boy named Yuvraj Rana allegedly took his own life after delving into online searches about the afterlife, according to authorities.

The tragedy unfolded on a Saturday night in Apex Colony, as police revealed that the young student had researched topics like 'Garuda Purana' and 'methods of death' prior to the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that familial pressure and the recent sale of his bike may have aggravated his emotional state, police are working to uncover the source of the firearm used.

(With inputs from agencies.)