Tragic Curiosity: Teen's Search for Afterlife Ends in Heartbreak

A 15-year-old boy named Yuvraj Rana allegedly shot himself after searching for information about the afterlife online. The incident occurred at his home, where no suicide note was found. Initial investigations suggest family tensions may have contributed to his distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old boy named Yuvraj Rana allegedly took his own life after delving into online searches about the afterlife, according to authorities.

The tragedy unfolded on a Saturday night in Apex Colony, as police revealed that the young student had researched topics like 'Garuda Purana' and 'methods of death' prior to the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that familial pressure and the recent sale of his bike may have aggravated his emotional state, police are working to uncover the source of the firearm used.

(With inputs from agencies.)

