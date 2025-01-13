Khan Sir Challenges BPSC Over Alleged Exam Malpractices

Khan Sir, a well-known educator and YouTuber, has vociferously reacted to allegations by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) that claim he incited student protests. The protests demand the cancellation and re-examination of the BPSC exam, with Khan Sir insisting he will not apologize to the commission.

In a statement to ANI, the educator argued that the BPSC's accusations are unfounded, asserting that they labeled a teacher 'a criminal' which is sheer injustice, and urged for a narco test of both the BPSC chairman and secretary. He stated that the truth about the situation will only emerge through such a publicized measure.

Khan Sir further accused the BPSC of causing mental trauma to around 500,000 students and called for the removal of its chairman. He also sought a CBI inquiry and expressed disappointment over the Bihar government's lack of intervention, blaming them for the political turn the protests have taken.

