Left Menu

Khan Sir Challenges BPSC Over Alleged Exam Malpractices

Khan Sir, an educator and YouTuber, responded defiantly to accusations by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) of inciting student protests. He called for a re-examination of the BPSC exam and a narco test for its officials, criticizing BPSC's handling of the situation as damaging to its reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:10 IST
Khan Sir Challenges BPSC Over Alleged Exam Malpractices
Khan Sir, educator and YouTuber (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Khan Sir, a well-known educator and YouTuber, has vociferously reacted to allegations by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) that claim he incited student protests. The protests demand the cancellation and re-examination of the BPSC exam, with Khan Sir insisting he will not apologize to the commission.

In a statement to ANI, the educator argued that the BPSC's accusations are unfounded, asserting that they labeled a teacher 'a criminal' which is sheer injustice, and urged for a narco test of both the BPSC chairman and secretary. He stated that the truth about the situation will only emerge through such a publicized measure.

Khan Sir further accused the BPSC of causing mental trauma to around 500,000 students and called for the removal of its chairman. He also sought a CBI inquiry and expressed disappointment over the Bihar government's lack of intervention, blaming them for the political turn the protests have taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025