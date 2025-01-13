Khan Sir Challenges BPSC Over Alleged Exam Malpractices
Khan Sir, an educator and YouTuber, responded defiantly to accusations by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) of inciting student protests. He called for a re-examination of the BPSC exam and a narco test for its officials, criticizing BPSC's handling of the situation as damaging to its reputation.
Khan Sir, a well-known educator and YouTuber, has vociferously reacted to allegations by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) that claim he incited student protests. The protests demand the cancellation and re-examination of the BPSC exam, with Khan Sir insisting he will not apologize to the commission.
In a statement to ANI, the educator argued that the BPSC's accusations are unfounded, asserting that they labeled a teacher 'a criminal' which is sheer injustice, and urged for a narco test of both the BPSC chairman and secretary. He stated that the truth about the situation will only emerge through such a publicized measure.
Khan Sir further accused the BPSC of causing mental trauma to around 500,000 students and called for the removal of its chairman. He also sought a CBI inquiry and expressed disappointment over the Bihar government's lack of intervention, blaming them for the political turn the protests have taken.
