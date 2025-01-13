Goa Tourism Minister Dismisses Decline Rumor, Celebrates Strong Growth

In response to claims of a downturn in Goa's tourism industry, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has vehemently refuted such narratives, presenting evidence of the sector's robust expansion. Khaunte confidently assured stakeholders that Goa's tourism will continue to prosper, pledging to dispel rumors of any decline.

Addressing the Goa Tourism Stakeholder Conclave, Khaunte announced a remarkable 21% spike in visitor numbers in 2024, with growth from December to December reaching 54% compared to 2023. Confronting social media claims about failing tourism, Khaunte stated, "In the last quarter, we faced continuous attacks. We chose to wait for data before responding, consulting with CM and board statistics, which now show we've comfortably maintained growth."

Highlighting the record-setting week in December 2024, when daily flights reached 200, Khaunte noted a 22% increase in domestic tourists and a 3% rise in foreign visitors. The increase is based on compiled data from airport arrivals and transport services. He emphasized Goa's continuous appeal to travelers globally, countering misleading claims.

Acknowledging challenges of over-tourism and infrastructure pressure, including waste management, Khaunte outlined the state's initiatives in preserving local culture and implementing technology. "We're committed to educating visitors on respecting local customs," he stated.

Khaunte rejected comparisons to nations such as Vietnam and Thailand, stressing, "Our footfall can't be compared to theirs. We aim to distinguish ourselves uniquely." He also dismissed concerns over Dabolim airport's future, affirming that with two new airports underway, rumors of its decline are unfounded.

The minister assured that issues discussed at the conclave will be addressed in future government meetings led by CM Pramod Sawant, ensuring actionable resolutions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)