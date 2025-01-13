Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Religious Gathering Shaping Cultural Legacy
Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh commenced with a massive turnout of devotees on Paush Purnima. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the efforts of all involved in organizing the event at Prayagraj. Scheduled until February 26, 2025, it promises to highlight India's cultural and spiritual heritage on a global stage.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized the successful commencement of the first 'snaan' at the Maha Kumbh, ensuring it was conducted with safety and cleanliness. He expressed optimism that the subsequent bathing rituals would maintain the grand standards set at the onset, inviting more devotees to Prayagraj.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the auspicious 'Paush Purnima' by acknowledging the vast assembly of over 15 million devotees who took a holy dip at Sangam. His message of congratulations extended to all involved in ensuring the day's success, highlighting the spiritual importance of accruing 'punya' from the ritual.
Adityanath extended his gratitude to the various bodies, including the Prayagraj Administration, UP Police, and numerous organizations for their contributions in smoothly executing the event. The Maha Kumbh, a significant gathering held every 12 years at key locations, offers a platform to spotlight India's cultural and spiritual heritage, attracting millions globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devotees Unite for Holy Dip in Ganga on Somvati Amavasya
West Bengal Ramps Up Security for Makar Sankranti Holy Dip
Maha Kumbh: Mankinds biggest gathering gets underway, 6 million devotees take Holy Dip on Paush Purnima
Global Devotees Converge for Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Pilgrims Converge on Sagar Island for Holy Dip Amidst Festive Fervor