Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Religious Gathering Shaping Cultural Legacy

Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh commenced with a massive turnout of devotees on Paush Purnima. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the efforts of all involved in organizing the event at Prayagraj. Scheduled until February 26, 2025, it promises to highlight India's cultural and spiritual heritage on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:32 IST
Devotees took dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima' during the Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized the successful commencement of the first 'snaan' at the Maha Kumbh, ensuring it was conducted with safety and cleanliness. He expressed optimism that the subsequent bathing rituals would maintain the grand standards set at the onset, inviting more devotees to Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the auspicious 'Paush Purnima' by acknowledging the vast assembly of over 15 million devotees who took a holy dip at Sangam. His message of congratulations extended to all involved in ensuring the day's success, highlighting the spiritual importance of accruing 'punya' from the ritual.

Adityanath extended his gratitude to the various bodies, including the Prayagraj Administration, UP Police, and numerous organizations for their contributions in smoothly executing the event. The Maha Kumbh, a significant gathering held every 12 years at key locations, offers a platform to spotlight India's cultural and spiritual heritage, attracting millions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

