Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Religious Gathering Shaping Cultural Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized the successful commencement of the first 'snaan' at the Maha Kumbh, ensuring it was conducted with safety and cleanliness. He expressed optimism that the subsequent bathing rituals would maintain the grand standards set at the onset, inviting more devotees to Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the auspicious 'Paush Purnima' by acknowledging the vast assembly of over 15 million devotees who took a holy dip at Sangam. His message of congratulations extended to all involved in ensuring the day's success, highlighting the spiritual importance of accruing 'punya' from the ritual.

Adityanath extended his gratitude to the various bodies, including the Prayagraj Administration, UP Police, and numerous organizations for their contributions in smoothly executing the event. The Maha Kumbh, a significant gathering held every 12 years at key locations, offers a platform to spotlight India's cultural and spiritual heritage, attracting millions globally.

