Gujarat's Transport Network Gets Rs 294 Crore Boost

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved a Rs 294 crore initiative to enhance Gujarat’s transport infrastructure. This funding will finance major projects, including bridge construction and road widening, to improve connectivity and support regional development with a focus on remote areas and economic hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:45 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/X: @Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development aimed at boosting Gujarat's infrastructure, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned a substantial Rs 294 crore investment for the state's transport network. The plan includes key projects such as a Rs 26 crore bridge at Bhurvad Village in Kaprada Taluka and substantial road widening initiatives.

The funding will focus on connecting remote areas and improving routes between economic zones. In North Gujarat, Rs 136 crore will go towards expanding the Visnagar-Vijapur road, while Rs 132 crore will enhance the Anand-Karamsad-Sojitra road in Central Gujarat, according to an official statement.

Notably, the Kaprada Taluka bridge over the Damanganga River will significantly benefit 23,000 residents by enhancing access for students and workers in the Valsad district. Additionally, the widened roads will facilitate smoother traffic and greater connectivity for communities in various regions, thereby supporting economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

