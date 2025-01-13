Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Rs 614 Crore Sewarkhedi-Silarkhedi Project: A Game Changer for Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh's new Sewarkhedi-Silarkhedi project aims to sustainably manage the Kshipra River's water flow with an investment of Rs 614 crores. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister CR Patil highlight its significance for religious, agricultural, and economic benefits, targeting its completion before Simhastha 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:39 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister CR Patil performing the Bhoomi Pujan (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to ensure water sustainability in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alongside Union Minister CR Patil, laid the foundation stone for the Rs 614 crore Sewarkhedi-Silarkhedi project in Ujjain. The project is touted as crucial for maintaining the Kshipra River's water levels, especially for the upcoming Simhastha 2028 festival.

CM Yadav expressed his gratitude towards Baba Mahakal for this landmark initiative, which promises not only to supply water for religious purposes but also to address Ujjain's drinking water needs. 'For the first time in five decades, we're ensuring a year-round flow in the Kshipra River, benefiting both pilgrims and residents,' Yadav stated.

Union Minister CR Patil took to X to emphasize the project's broader impact on Madhya Pradesh's water prosperity and its transformative potential for regional agriculture and economy. Patil highlighted the increased capacity of the Silarkhedi reservoir as a critical step in reviving the Kshipra River and supporting local development. The project also underpins commitments to environmental sustainability while promising new opportunities for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

