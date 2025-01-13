Left Menu

Desperate Struggle Underground: Trapped Miners in South Africa Await Rescue

Over 400 illegal miners remain trapped underground in South Africa following a police raid. The Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) group released verified footage showing emaciated miners and deceased bodies. Rescue efforts are underway, but challenges persist in this ongoing crisis.

In a harrowing turn of events, more than 400 illegal miners remain trapped underground in South Africa, as revealed by a group representing their interests. The group released disturbing footage showing deceased bodies and emaciated miners stuck in the mine.

The footage, verified by Reuters, shows the grim conditions these miners face. It was filmed in early January when limited access to the cavern was briefly granted. Miners are seen pleading for assistance amid extreme deprivation caused by blocked supplies from police forces trying to force them out.

Authorities, including the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, are on-site preparing for a rescue operation slated for this week. However, the community-installed pulley system essential for their egress was earlier destroyed, complicating rescue efforts.

