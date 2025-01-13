Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Religious and Cultural Tourism Initiatives

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh announced a master plan for temple beautification and bolstering of district festivals to boost tourism and support local artists.

Himachal govt chaired meeting of Art, Language and Culture Department (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to boost religious tourism, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled plans for a comprehensive beautification of key temple premises. The initiative includes enhancing facilities at Baba Balak Nath, Mata Shree Chintpurni, Shree Naina Devi, and Maa Jwalaji temples to attract more visitors.

From the next financial year, each district will host its own festival, featuring cultural evenings dedicated to local artists. This initiative, according to the Chief Minister, will earmark 33% of the total festival expenditure for local talent, providing them with fixed honorariums.

The government has recognized 107 fairs, spanning international to district levels, with an allocated budget of Rs 1.10 crore for 2024-25. Additionally, the completion of a digital museum at Bantony Castle and plans for the International Roerich Memorial Trust were highlighted as pivotal tourism projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

