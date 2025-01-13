Left Menu

Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri, Emphasizes Unity in Himachal Pradesh

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur celebrated Lohri with a grand gathering of supporters in Shimla, highlighting the festival as a symbol of unity and tradition. His message focused on community bonding and prosperity, reinforcing BJP's commitment to the values of Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly LoP Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur commemorated the festival of Lohri with a vibrant celebration in Shimla on Monday. Hosted at his official residence, the event saw the participation of numerous supporters, party leaders, and workers, creating a spirited and festive environment.

Thakur extended his heartfelt wishes to the residents of Himachal Pradesh, stating, "Festivals like Lohri and Makar Sankranti are more than just celebrations; they symbolize unity, culture, and togetherness. I wish everyone happiness, prosperity, and health on this auspicious occasion." Traditional festivities, including the lighting of a bonfire, marked the celebration, underscoring unity and the victory of light over darkness.

The gathering drew enthusiastic participation from BJP members across multiple wings, highlighting the organization's spirit of unity. Jai Ram Thakur used the occasion to engage with party workers and leaders, stressing the importance of collective efforts to bolster the party and serve the state's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

