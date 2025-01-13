Left Menu

Asset Management Coalition Suspends Activities Amid Political Backlash

The Net-Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative has halted its activities following BlackRock's exit amid political pressure in the U.S. The move comes as the coalition reviews its alignment with global climate goals, impacted by differing regulatory expectations and Republican political backlash over ESG investment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:35 IST
Asset Management Coalition Suspends Activities Amid Political Backlash

The Net-Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative has suspended its operations, following the exit of BlackRock amid a political storm in the U.S. The decision comes as the coalition seeks to reassess its objectives and relevance in a changing global climate context.

BlackRock's departure was attributed to growing political scrutiny, particularly from Republican officials, over its climate change initiatives. The asset management giant, handling around $11.5 trillion, faced criticism for its stance on fossil fuel investments, especially with the incoming Trump administration heightening such pressures.

NZAM, comprising over 325 members managing $57.5 trillion in assets, announced a review of its activities to ensure alignment with international climate goals. This move aims to prevent a repeat of asset manager withdrawals that weakened another climate group, Climate Action 100+.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025