Asset Management Coalition Suspends Activities Amid Political Backlash

The Net-Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative has suspended its operations, following the exit of BlackRock amid a political storm in the U.S. The decision comes as the coalition seeks to reassess its objectives and relevance in a changing global climate context.

BlackRock's departure was attributed to growing political scrutiny, particularly from Republican officials, over its climate change initiatives. The asset management giant, handling around $11.5 trillion, faced criticism for its stance on fossil fuel investments, especially with the incoming Trump administration heightening such pressures.

NZAM, comprising over 325 members managing $57.5 trillion in assets, announced a review of its activities to ensure alignment with international climate goals. This move aims to prevent a repeat of asset manager withdrawals that weakened another climate group, Climate Action 100+.

(With inputs from agencies.)