Transdniestria Faces Crisis Amid Gas Supply Cutoff

The separatist region of Transdniestria, in Moldova, is facing an unprecedented energy crisis following the abrupt cessation of Russian gas deliveries. This disruption has crippled the region's economic activities, significantly affecting both exports and imports.

The crisis was triggered after Ukraine denied renewing an agreement for Russian gas transit. The cutoff has resulted in daily power outages and disruptions to heating and water services across the pro-Russian enclave of 350,000 people. Prime Minister Alexander Rozenberg reported drastic declines in trade, particularly in the metals, machinery, and chemical sectors, with cement exports completely halted.

Efforts to adapt have seen the transition to coal-based power, while Ukraine has offered coal supplies. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has convened the Supreme Security Council to tackle the energy emergency. Meanwhile, unresolved tensions with Russia and internal challenges continue to complicate Transdniestria's struggle for stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)