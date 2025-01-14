Left Menu

Global Glimmers at Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Faith

As Maha Kumbh 2025 begins in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, international personalities join millions in a spiritual gathering at the sacred Triveni Sangam. Laurene Powell, Steve Jobs’ wife, is among the attendees, participating in the traditional rituals. The event, supported by Indian government leaders, expects millions to take holy dips.

14-01-2025
Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Maha Kumbh 2025 has initiated in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, drawing spiritual seekers from around the globe to the sacred Triveni Sangam. Among the notable figures is Laurene Powell, the wife of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who embraced the vibrant cultural festivities.

Swami Kailashanand Giri expressed the deep-rooted tradition that invites even first-time visitors, stating, "She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip at the Sangam." Accommodated in his camp, Powell's presence epitomizes the universal allure of the Kumbh Mela.

In addition to celebrating the spiritual gathering, Giri acknowledged the efforts of the government. Nearly 30 to 40 million people are anticipated to partake in the holy dips, marking a spiritual apex for international devotees who contribute to the ceremonial chants at this grand event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

