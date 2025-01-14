Left Menu

North India's Chilling Plunge: Fog and Frost Grip the Region

North India faces extreme cold as temperatures plunge with dense fog affecting visibility. Delhi records a temperature of 9.8°C and poor air quality with AQI at 252. Rajasthan and other regions experience biting cold, impacting daily life. Nationwide festivities continue amidst the harsh weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:18 IST
North India's Chilling Plunge: Fog and Frost Grip the Region
A layer of fog envelops as cold wave continues. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

North India remains in the grip of severe cold weather as fog blankets the region. In Delhi, temperatures fell to 9.8 degrees Celsius early today, with the air quality deemed 'poor' as the AQI stood at 252, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The city's iconic Akshardham Temple and the Mayur Vihar area witnessed a diffuse fog cover, exacerbating the cold wave conditions persisting across the national capital.

Elsewhere, biting cold weather extended across most of Rajasthan, severely affecting daily life. Jaipur's visibility was drastically reduced by thick fog, forcing drivers to rely on headlights during early morning hours. Residents of Mount Abu shivered as mercury levels plunged to -1 degree Celsius. The cold wave has been relentless, intensifying toward the end of the year. Tourists visiting Mount Abu experienced significant chill due to the heavy frost formation on vehicles and grasslands.

Chandigarh woke up to a thin fog layer as a cold wave dominated the morning atmosphere. Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir faced even colder conditions with a recorded temperature of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius. Despite the freezing weather, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh saw the Mahakumbh festival in full swing, with temperatures at 13.4 degrees Celsius. Devotees thronged Triveni Sangam for holy rituals, undeterred by the chill. The Makar Sankranti celebrations persisted, with people arriving in large numbers at the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025