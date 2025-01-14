North India's Chilling Plunge: Fog and Frost Grip the Region

North India remains in the grip of severe cold weather as fog blankets the region. In Delhi, temperatures fell to 9.8 degrees Celsius early today, with the air quality deemed 'poor' as the AQI stood at 252, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The city's iconic Akshardham Temple and the Mayur Vihar area witnessed a diffuse fog cover, exacerbating the cold wave conditions persisting across the national capital.

Elsewhere, biting cold weather extended across most of Rajasthan, severely affecting daily life. Jaipur's visibility was drastically reduced by thick fog, forcing drivers to rely on headlights during early morning hours. Residents of Mount Abu shivered as mercury levels plunged to -1 degree Celsius. The cold wave has been relentless, intensifying toward the end of the year. Tourists visiting Mount Abu experienced significant chill due to the heavy frost formation on vehicles and grasslands.

Chandigarh woke up to a thin fog layer as a cold wave dominated the morning atmosphere. Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir faced even colder conditions with a recorded temperature of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius. Despite the freezing weather, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh saw the Mahakumbh festival in full swing, with temperatures at 13.4 degrees Celsius. Devotees thronged Triveni Sangam for holy rituals, undeterred by the chill. The Makar Sankranti celebrations persisted, with people arriving in large numbers at the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)