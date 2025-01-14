Naga Sadhus Mark First Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam

Naga sadhus have commenced their pilgrimage towards the Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti for the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025. The sadhus will conduct their traditional holy dip at Triveni Sangam, a revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers. Clad in ash, these spiritual figures from the Himalayas undertake this journey as vibrant akharas mark their progress towards the sacred site.

The Mahamandaleshwar of Mahanirvan Akhara, Swami Chidambaranand, highlighted the event's significance, noting that "crores of people" are experiencing the richness of Indian civilization. Despite the cold, fervent devotees gathered since early morning to witness this colorful spectacle, emphasizing a united Hindu identity beyond caste distinctions.

Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj of Anand Akhara expressed the unparalleled importance of Maha Kumbh, stating it brings peace and joy amidst global strife. Thirteen akharas representing the Shaivite, Vaishnav, and Udaseen sects of Sanatan Dharma participate in this event. According to DGP Prashant Kumar, over ten million devotees have already taken the sacred dip, underscoring Maha Kumbh as one of the largest religious congregations globally, with events culminating on February 26, 2025.

