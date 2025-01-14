Left Menu

Naga Sadhus Mark First Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam

On Makar Sankranti, Naga sadhus participate in the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 at Triveni Sangam, a confluence of rivers in India. With ten million devotees present, the event is a significant display of Hindu culture and unity. Key snan dates extend until February 26, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:20 IST
Naga sadhus proceed towards the Sangam Ghat for first Amrit Snan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naga sadhus have commenced their pilgrimage towards the Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti for the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025. The sadhus will conduct their traditional holy dip at Triveni Sangam, a revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers. Clad in ash, these spiritual figures from the Himalayas undertake this journey as vibrant akharas mark their progress towards the sacred site.

The Mahamandaleshwar of Mahanirvan Akhara, Swami Chidambaranand, highlighted the event's significance, noting that "crores of people" are experiencing the richness of Indian civilization. Despite the cold, fervent devotees gathered since early morning to witness this colorful spectacle, emphasizing a united Hindu identity beyond caste distinctions.

Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj of Anand Akhara expressed the unparalleled importance of Maha Kumbh, stating it brings peace and joy amidst global strife. Thirteen akharas representing the Shaivite, Vaishnav, and Udaseen sects of Sanatan Dharma participate in this event. According to DGP Prashant Kumar, over ten million devotees have already taken the sacred dip, underscoring Maha Kumbh as one of the largest religious congregations globally, with events culminating on February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

