Karnataka Minister Survives Car Crash Amid Road Scare

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning in Belagavi district. According to her son, Mrunal Hebbalkar, she was accompanied by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi Basavaraj when their vehicle collided with a tree, leaving them with minor injuries.

The incident occurred at around 6:00 AM in Ambadgatti village near Kittur Taluk. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a dog on the road. As a result of the crash, Hebbalkar suffered minor injuries to her back and face, while Basavaraj sustained a slight head injury.

The duo was traveling to Bengaluru after attending a Congress Legislature Party meeting the previous night. Both Hebbalkar and the MLC are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Belagavi, as confirmed by sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)