Karnataka Minister Survives Car Crash Amid Road Scare
Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi Basavaraj narrowly escaped a major accident when their vehicle hit a tree in Belagavi district. The collision occurred as the driver swerved to avoid a dog. Both sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment at a Belagavi hospital.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning in Belagavi district. According to her son, Mrunal Hebbalkar, she was accompanied by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi Basavaraj when their vehicle collided with a tree, leaving them with minor injuries.
The incident occurred at around 6:00 AM in Ambadgatti village near Kittur Taluk. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a dog on the road. As a result of the crash, Hebbalkar suffered minor injuries to her back and face, while Basavaraj sustained a slight head injury.
The duo was traveling to Bengaluru after attending a Congress Legislature Party meeting the previous night. Both Hebbalkar and the MLC are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Belagavi, as confirmed by sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)