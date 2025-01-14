India Celebrates Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti with Joy and Tradition

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his festive greetings to the nation, celebrating Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti, highlighting themes of abundance, joy, and unity. In a post on X, he expressed, 'Best wishes on Magh Bihu. We celebrate nature's bounty, the joy of harvest, and the spirit of togetherness. May this festival enhance happiness and unity.'

In another message, PM Modi extended his wishes for Makar Sankranti, stating, 'Many best wishes to all countrymen on Makar Sankranti. May this sacred festival dedicated to the Uttarayan Sun bring new energy and enthusiasm into your life.' Makar Sankranti, celebrated across India with great enthusiasm, signifies the Sun's celestial transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, marking the start of Uttarayan. Traditional rituals include bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna, believed to cleanse sins and offer spiritual merits.

The day also focuses on charity and devotion, with traditional dishes like sesame-jaggery laddus and khichdi adding to the festive spirit. Kite flying, representing vibrant energy, is a beloved tradition on this day. Known by different names across India, such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi, the festival reflects the country's diverse cultural tapestry.

In Assam, the annual harvest festival Magh Bihu was celebrated with traditional fervour. People engaged in burning Meji bonfires made of firewood, green bamboo, hay, and dried banana leaves. Young people received blessings from elders, reinforcing familial bonds. Statewide, traditional sports such as buffalo fights, cockfights, egg-breaking contests, and Tekeli Bhanga were held, marking the joyous festivities.

Magh Bihu, or Bhogali Bihu, in Assam, signifies the end of the harvesting season in the month of Magh, mid-January. This festival brings the community together for feasts after the annual harvest, celebrating with collective joy and traditional customs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)