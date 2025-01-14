Massive Drone Strikes and Missile Threats Escalate Russia-Ukraine Tensions

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukraine conducted a major drone and missile attack on various Russian regions overnight, resulting in considerable damage to industrial sites in several cities.

According to local media, Russian forces reportedly intercepted over 200 Ukrainian drones and multiple U.S.-made ballistic missiles. The attacks led to damaging strikes in Saratov and Engels, with schools turning to remote learning due to safety concerns.

The Kremlin has signaled potential retaliation if the conflict continues to escalate with the use of sophisticated Western-supplied weaponry. This development comes amid deteriorating relations between Russia and the West, linked back to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)