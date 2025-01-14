France's EPR2 Nuclear Program Faces Financial Scrutiny

France's ambitious EPR2 nuclear program is currently under intense scrutiny from the nation's state auditor. Pierre Moscovici, the head of the audit office, has advised that a final investment decision should be deferred until secure financing is obtained.

The recommendation, revealed on Tuesday, highlights concerns about the massive financial implications of the project, which could see costs exceeding 100 billion euros—a figure that includes the necessary financing arrangements.

A comprehensive financial analysis and detailed design studies are urged to ensure that the EPR2 initiative is both economically viable and technically sound before any further commitments are made.

