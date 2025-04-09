Left Menu

Azerbaijan's Gas Strategy: EU's Financing Reevaluation and Future Export Markets

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev emphasizes the need for the European Union to reassess its financing and policies, particularly on long-term contracts, to maintain natural gas imports from Azerbaijan. The President highlighted potential barriers, including the European Investment Bank's fossil fuel financing ban, potentially urging Azerbaijan to explore alternative markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:03 IST
Azerbaijan insists that the European Union revises its long-term contract policies and financing methods to ensure continuous natural gas imports, according to President Ilham Aliyev.

Highlighting the European Investment Bank's ban on new fossil fuel financing as a significant challenge, Aliyev suggested that Azerbaijan may consider other markets for its exports.

With a framework to double gas imports to 16 bcm by 2027 already in place, Aliyev underlined the importance of reassessing traditional financing models to achieve these ambitious goals.

