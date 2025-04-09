Azerbaijan's Gas Strategy: EU's Financing Reevaluation and Future Export Markets

Azerbaijan insists that the European Union revises its long-term contract policies and financing methods to ensure continuous natural gas imports, according to President Ilham Aliyev.

Highlighting the European Investment Bank's ban on new fossil fuel financing as a significant challenge, Aliyev suggested that Azerbaijan may consider other markets for its exports.

With a framework to double gas imports to 16 bcm by 2027 already in place, Aliyev underlined the importance of reassessing traditional financing models to achieve these ambitious goals.

