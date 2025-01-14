Markets in Flux: Inflation Data Awaited Amidst Bond and Tariff Speculations

European stocks and U.S. futures experienced an uptick on Tuesday as a sell-off in bond markets showed signs of moderation. However, investor caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. inflation data set for release on Wednesday and the anticipated commencement of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's second term next week. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.7% in the European session after the index's drop on Monday, while S&P 500 futures showed a 0.51% rise.

Global equities found some relief as speculation about a slower approach towards tariffs surfaced. Reports emerged of U.S. aides considering incremental tariff increases to boost leverage without risking inflation spikes. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei slumped amid investor concerns over a potential Bank of Japan rate hike, as emphasized in a speech by Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino.

Oil prices steadied after a recent spike following enhanced U.S. sanctions on Russia, with benchmark Brent futures trading around $80.80 a barrel. The euro and Japan's yen saw slight gains against the dollar, which hit a high not seen in over two years. As the U.S. earnings reporting season begins, investors grapple with the trade-offs between strong corporate profits and the risks of elevated inflation.

