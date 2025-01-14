Uttarakhand CM Steps Up Support in Wake of Tragic Pauri Bus Accident

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has pledged financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who perished in the Pauri bus accident, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office. Additionally, Rs 1 lakh will be provided to those seriously injured.

Following reports of inadequate medical treatment at Pauri Hospital, CM Dhami convened a meeting with senior officials. He has called for a detailed report from the District Magistrate and has mandated immediate improvements in hospital facilities to ensure all basic amenities are available.

The Chief Minister emphasized accountability, ordering consequences for any negligence by officials. He underscored the importance of readily accessible medical services throughout Uttarakhand, ensuring hospitals are staffed and equipped at all times. The tragic accident, which resulted in five deaths, occurred when a bus lost control and fell into a deep ravine.

(With inputs from agencies.)