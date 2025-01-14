Russian Agriculture: A Leadership Shake-Up Amid Export Ambitions

In a significant reshuffle, Sergei Levin, a pivotal figure in Russia's agricultural export sector, was relieved of his duties on Tuesday. This change comes as the leadership of the country's primary grain export lobby also undergoes transformation.

Under Levin's tenure as deputy agriculture minister since 2015, Russia witnessed a surge in agricultural exports following the ban on EU imports. The decree to relieve Levin was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and is yet to appoint a replacement, reflecting ongoing strategic shifts.

This move occurs as Russian President Putin targets a 50% increase in agricultural exports by 2030. However, the looming prospect of lower harvests due to adverse weather conditions could challenge these ambitious goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)