Left Menu

Russian Agriculture: A Leadership Shake-Up Amid Export Ambitions

Sergei Levin, Russia's deputy agriculture minister, was dismissed amid changes in the grain export sector. Appointed in 2015, Levin played a key role in boosting agricultural exports. The leadership changes come as Russia aims to increase exports by 50% by 2030, facing challenges due to decreasing harvests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:20 IST
Russian Agriculture: A Leadership Shake-Up Amid Export Ambitions
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant reshuffle, Sergei Levin, a pivotal figure in Russia's agricultural export sector, was relieved of his duties on Tuesday. This change comes as the leadership of the country's primary grain export lobby also undergoes transformation.

Under Levin's tenure as deputy agriculture minister since 2015, Russia witnessed a surge in agricultural exports following the ban on EU imports. The decree to relieve Levin was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and is yet to appoint a replacement, reflecting ongoing strategic shifts.

This move occurs as Russian President Putin targets a 50% increase in agricultural exports by 2030. However, the looming prospect of lower harvests due to adverse weather conditions could challenge these ambitious goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025