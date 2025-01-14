Left Menu

Slovak-Ukrainian Gas Dispute: Fico Rejects Kyiv Invitation Amid Tensions

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico declined a Kyiv invitation to discuss gas transit disputes with Ukraine. Fico argues that ending Russian gas supplies harms Slovakia's economy. Despite Ukrainian offers to resolve tensions, Fico aims to restore gas flows with Russia, creating diplomatic friction over the halted transit agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:22 IST
Robert Fico
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic development, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has turned down an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to visit Kyiv this week. The refusal comes amidst rising tensions over halted Russian gas deliveries to Europe, following the expiration of a Kyiv-Moscow transit agreement.

The discord has impacted Slovakia's economy severely, according to Fico, who argues that the end of Russian gas inflows has led to increased gas prices and a loss of transit fees. Despite efforts to negotiate with Russia, including a recent visit to the Kremlin, Fico has faced backlash from Ukraine.

As pressure mounts, Fico has threatened to cut emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine and reduce aid for Ukrainian refugees if the dispute remains unresolved. Both Ukrainian and Slovak governments have yet to comment on the ongoing situation, leaving room for further diplomatic maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

