Wildfire Woes: Los Angeles Asset Management Firms Under Siege

Los Angeles asset management firms, handling over $4 trillion, are battling the ramifications of severe wildfires. With major industry players like Capital Group and TCW affected, firms are relocating their operations and supporting displaced employees.

The region's fires have left neighborhoods in ruins, impacting both suburban and affluent areas. Asset management companies are adopting remote work strategies and activating business continuity plans to ensure continued operation.

Companies like Anacapa and TCW have reported complete losses of office spaces and homes. Meanwhile, concerns over the Santa Ana winds and looming wildfires have pushed others to adopt precautionary measures, with backup systems and remote working arrangements being implemented.

