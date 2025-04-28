Wakizaka's Extra-Time Heroics Lead Kawasaki to Landmark Semi-Final
Yasuto Wakizaka's extra-time goal secured Kawasaki Frontale's 3-2 win over Al-Sadd, propelling them to their first Asian Champions League Elite semi-final. Erison opened the scoring, with Marcinho restoring their lead after an equalizer. Claudinho forced extra-time, but Wakizaka's goal sealed Kawasaki's path to face Al-Nassr next.
Yasuto Wakizaka struck early in extra time to secure a 3-2 victory for Kawasaki Frontale over Al-Sadd during the Asian Champions League Elite quarter-finals in Jeddah. This win sets Kawasaki up for a semi-final face-off against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.
Brazilian forward Erison granted Kawasaki the early lead, but Paulo Otavio equalized shortly after. Marcinho's impressive finish in the 21st minute regained Kawasaki's advantage, though Claudinho's 71st-minute strike pushed the match into extra time.
Wakizaka capitalized on a defensive error to score the decisive goal, ensuring Kawasaki's first-ever entry into the semi-finals. The competition continues with Saudi teams Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli competing, while Kawasaki prepares for their encounter with Al-Nassr.
