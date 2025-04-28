Left Menu

Wakizaka's Extra-Time Heroics Lead Kawasaki to Landmark Semi-Final

Yasuto Wakizaka's extra-time goal secured Kawasaki Frontale's 3-2 win over Al-Sadd, propelling them to their first Asian Champions League Elite semi-final. Erison opened the scoring, with Marcinho restoring their lead after an equalizer. Claudinho forced extra-time, but Wakizaka's goal sealed Kawasaki's path to face Al-Nassr next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 00:53 IST
Wakizaka's Extra-Time Heroics Lead Kawasaki to Landmark Semi-Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yasuto Wakizaka struck early in extra time to secure a 3-2 victory for Kawasaki Frontale over Al-Sadd during the Asian Champions League Elite quarter-finals in Jeddah. This win sets Kawasaki up for a semi-final face-off against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Brazilian forward Erison granted Kawasaki the early lead, but Paulo Otavio equalized shortly after. Marcinho's impressive finish in the 21st minute regained Kawasaki's advantage, though Claudinho's 71st-minute strike pushed the match into extra time.

Wakizaka capitalized on a defensive error to score the decisive goal, ensuring Kawasaki's first-ever entry into the semi-finals. The competition continues with Saudi teams Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli competing, while Kawasaki prepares for their encounter with Al-Nassr.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025