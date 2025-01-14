Czech Republic Ends Reliance on Russian Crude with TAL Pipeline Upgrade

The Czech Republic has successfully upgraded the TAL pipeline, significantly boosting its capacity to handle oil deliveries and effectively ending the nation's reliance on Russian crude imports, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Tuesday.

This development comes as part of the Czech Republic's strategic efforts to eliminate its dependency on Russian oil and gas following the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began in 2022. The nation's latest energy infrastructure enhancement means that the once vital Druzhba pipeline, which supplied half of the Czech Republic's oil, is no longer essential.

Prime Minister Fiala hailed the upgrade as a pivotal achievement, stating that it ensures energy security and shields the country from potential Russian leverage. The Trans Alpine (TAL) pipeline's increased capacity enables the Czech Republic to fulfill its annual oil demand, anticipating the full operational switch by mid-year, as per Orlen's Czech unit Unipetrol plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)