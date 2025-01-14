Trapped and Tried: The Battle at Stilfontein Mine
The South African authorities have rescued 82 survivors and recovered 36 bodies from an illegal gold mine in Stilfontein. The rescue operation follows a government crackdown on illicit mining, which involves mainly immigrant miners. Criticism has emerged due to prolonged deprivation and legal actions against survivors.
South African rescuers have successfully extracted 82 survivors and 36 bodies from the depths of a gold mine at Stilfontein over a two-day operation. Authorities have charged the survivors with illegal mining and immigration offences.
The crackdown on illegal mining began in August as police surrounded the site, cutting off food and water supplies to force surrender. The operation aims to address the reported 60 billion rand illegal precious metals trade, which officials term as an 'economic war'.
The operation, named 'Vala Umgodi' or 'Close the hole', has drawn human rights concerns as families await news of trapped loved ones. Protests outside official briefings underscore public apprehension about the government's approach.
