BNP's Bold Stand: Persisting Protests in Balochistan Amid Government Crackdown

In Quetta on Monday, the Balochistan National Party (BNP) held a pressing conference addressing the government's intensified crackdown on its members, issuing a dire warning of potential severe repercussions. The Party's leadership stressed their unwavering commitment to continue their long march and sit-in protests until all detained Baloch women are freed, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The conference followed the arrest of Gulzadi Baloch, affiliated with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), sparking condemnation from BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal. Her detention, alongside other BYC leaders, faced significant disapproval from human rights groups, highlighted in TBP's report. BNP Senior Vice President Sajid Tareen Advocate disclosed that during a peaceful protest in Wadh, organized by the BNP, several party workers suffered severe injuries when Frontier Corps allegedly opened fire, per TBP's accounts.

Tareen criticized federal officials, including National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who approached Mengal for discussions, branding them as "powerless" against what he described as military rule over Balochistan. He accused the establishment of dominating governmental affairs, according to TBP. BNP leaders demanded the immediate release of recently detained supporters in Quetta and issued a strong warning against harming Mengal or other party members, holding the "puppet regime" accountable.

A high-level meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to strategize future actions with allies. "Our protests will persist until all the daughters of Balochistan are released," asserted BNP leaders. The gathering included notable figures such as BNP Central Information Secretary Agha Hassan Baloch, Malik Naseer Shahwani, and others, as noted in TBP's report. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)