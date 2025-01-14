Treasury Yields Dip Amid Inflation Concerns and Market Caution

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields decreased after data revealed U.S. producer prices rose less than expected in December, prompting continued investor caution. Stock indexes saw little change as attention turned to consumer price data due on Wednesday and the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The U.S. producer price index increased by 0.2% month-on-month in December, under the anticipated 0.3%, and down from 0.4% in November. While inflation concerns persist, experts believe the Federal Reserve won't cut interest rates until later this year, with the upcoming consumer price index expected to show a consistent monthly inflation rate of 0.3%.

Potential tariffs under Trump's administration add uncertainty to the market. While some stock indexes initially reacted positively, S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw declines. Meanwhile, U.S. fourth-quarter bank earnings are anticipated to be robust, with increased yields making bonds attractive despite weighing down equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)