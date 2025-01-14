Empowering Mizoram: New Sports Initiative Aims for Olympic Glory

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled the 'Empowering Mizoram Sports' initiative, a strategic program under the Mizoram Bana Kaih Scheme 2024, at a ceremony held in Aizawl. Acknowledging the state's unmet sports potential compared to other regions, he expressed optimism that proper training can change the scenario.

In outlining the program's objectives, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for nurturing young athletes who lack access to necessary facilities. A budget of Rs 2.5 crore supports the plan aimed at preparing talent for national and international contests, notably the 2036 Olympics.

Priority will be on sports with higher Olympic potential, with initial implementation in select districts. The scheme foresees collaboration between the government and communities, fostering a shared vision of developing Mizo athletes ready for global competition like the upcoming 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)