Gruesome Double Murder at Abandoned Stone Crusher in Puppalguda

The tranquility of Puppalguda was shattered by a gruesome crime as two people were found murdered at an abandoned stone crusher site in Rangareddy district. Cyberabad Police announced the discovery on Tuesday, indicating the violent deaths occurred on January 11, under the shroud of night.

According to police, the male victim, identified as Ankit Saket, aged between 25 and 30, appeared to be a laborer. He was brutally stabbed before his head was crushed with a boulder, a horrifying end shared by a female victim of similar age found nearby.

As investigations proceed, authorities are working tirelessly to uncover more details surrounding this shocking double homicide that has left the local community in shock and fear. Updates are eagerly awaited by anxious residents and officials alike.

