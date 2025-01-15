Rescue Operation Underway After Well Collapse in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, three people remain trapped after a well collapsed at Khunajhir Khurd village around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the trapped are two men and a woman, as reported by local authorities.

Chhindwara Collector Sheelendra Singh informed ANI that National and State Disaster Response Forces are actively engaged in the rescue mission. Medical teams and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene, and two earth-moving machines are deployed to expedite the operation.

The search and rescue efforts have been ongoing since the collapse, with further updates awaited. This incident highlights the urgent need for prompt disaster response to prevent loss of life in such emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)