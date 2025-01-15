High-Octane Jallikattu: Thrills and Traditions

On Wednesday morning, the world-renowned Jallikattu event entered its second day in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. This three-day spectacle, hosted in Alanganallur, Palamedu, and Avaniyapuram, is known for its vibrant display of tradition and competitive spirit.

To ensure safety, strict regulations and security protocols have been implemented by the Madurai district administration. The top-performing bull will win a tractor worth Rs 11 lakhs, while the best bull-tamer stands to gain a car valued at Rs 8 lakhs, among other prizes. Remarkably, each bull is allowed to compete in only one of the three events, accompanied solely by its owner and trainer.

However, the event was marred by tragic incidents on Tuesday, as highlighted by Madurai District Collector Sangeetha. In Avaniyapuram, one participant lost their life and 75 others were injured, with 30 sustaining serious injuries. The ancient bull-taming sport, an integral part of the Pongal harvest festival, sees participants attempt to subdue bulls by gripping their humps. An impressive 12,632 bulls and 5,347 tamers registered to compete this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)