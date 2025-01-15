Agniveer Women Lead the Charge at Army Day Parade 2025 in Pune

In an empowering display, the Agniveer women's marching contingent took part in the Army Day Parade in Pune on January 15, marking a significant milestone in the journey of women in the Indian Army, according to a press statement. This event follows their participation in the All-Women Tri-Services Marching Contingent at the Republic Day Parade 2024.

The induction of women into the Corps of Military Police in 2019 was a groundbreaking achievement for the Indian Army. Since then, Women Military Police have excelled in military duties and sports, bringing honor to the Armed Forces. The Agniveer Women Marching Contingent, led by Capt Sandhya Rao H, embodies the leadership and commitment of women, aligned with the 'Naari Shakti' theme, set to lead the 2025 Army Day Parade.

The contingent's participation underscores the Army's efforts to promote gender equality and empower women within its ranks. Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the decrease in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, noting the peaceful conduct of elections and the Amarnath Yatra. He also emphasized preparedness on the northern borders and maintaining ceasefire on the western borders, noting challenges such as infiltration attempts.

