Delhi High Court Declines Petition to Ban Tobacco Sales Near Temples

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Abhimanyu Sharma, a temple priest, aiming to restrict the sale of tobacco products near temples.

The petition, presented before a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, sought to prohibit vendors from selling tobacco and other goods near religious sites, arguing it could offend devotees.

However, the court ruled it inappropriate to intervene, pointing out that enforcement falls under existing laws such as the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), leaving regulation to the relevant authorities.

