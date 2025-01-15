Left Menu

Delhi High Court Declines Petition to Ban Tobacco Sales Near Temples

The Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL by a temple priest seeking a ban on tobacco sales near religious sites. The court emphasized that regulation falls under existing laws like COTPA and is the responsibility of relevant authorities, dismissing the call for immediate judicial intervention.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Abhimanyu Sharma, a temple priest, aiming to restrict the sale of tobacco products near temples.

The petition, presented before a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, sought to prohibit vendors from selling tobacco and other goods near religious sites, arguing it could offend devotees.

However, the court ruled it inappropriate to intervene, pointing out that enforcement falls under existing laws such as the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), leaving regulation to the relevant authorities.

