Left Menu

India Strengthens Maritime Prowess with Tri-Commissioning of Naval Combatants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three 'Made in India' naval combatants, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, marking a historic first by commissioning a destroyer, frigate, and submarine together into the Indian Navy. This enhances India's maritime security and reliability on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:46 IST
India Strengthens Maritime Prowess with Tri-Commissioning of Naval Combatants
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's maritime capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday commissioned three indigenous naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—into the Indian Navy. This marks the first occasion that a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine have been inducted simultaneously, underscoring India's growing prowess in defense manufacturing.

Highlighting the enhanced maritime security, Modi proclaimed India as a 'reliable' and 'responsible' nation in the Global South. He emphasized the spirit of development over expansionism, anchored on the mantra 'SAGAR,' meaning 'Security and Growth for All in the Region.' The newly inducted platforms are set to bolster India's role in ensuring a secure, inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The Prime Minister applauded the Indian Navy for safeguarding lives and assets across the Indian Ocean Region, reinforcing international trust in India. The commissioning symbolizes a leap towards India's aspirations to lead in maritime security, showcasing 75% indigenous content in INS Surat and pioneering stealth design in INS Nilgiri. INS Vaghsheer, developed with France's Naval Group, epitomizes India's advanced submarine construction capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025