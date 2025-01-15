India Strengthens Maritime Prowess with Tri-Commissioning of Naval Combatants

In a significant boost to India's maritime capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday commissioned three indigenous naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—into the Indian Navy. This marks the first occasion that a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine have been inducted simultaneously, underscoring India's growing prowess in defense manufacturing.

Highlighting the enhanced maritime security, Modi proclaimed India as a 'reliable' and 'responsible' nation in the Global South. He emphasized the spirit of development over expansionism, anchored on the mantra 'SAGAR,' meaning 'Security and Growth for All in the Region.' The newly inducted platforms are set to bolster India's role in ensuring a secure, inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The Prime Minister applauded the Indian Navy for safeguarding lives and assets across the Indian Ocean Region, reinforcing international trust in India. The commissioning symbolizes a leap towards India's aspirations to lead in maritime security, showcasing 75% indigenous content in INS Surat and pioneering stealth design in INS Nilgiri. INS Vaghsheer, developed with France's Naval Group, epitomizes India's advanced submarine construction capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)