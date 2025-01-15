India Celebrates Thiruvalluvar Day: Honoring a Timeless Tamil Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the revered Tamil philosopher and poet Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day, highlighting his contributions to Tamil culture and India's philosophical heritage. Modi emphasized Thiruvalluvar's seminal work, the Tirukkural, as a source of inspiration, offering deep insights into righteousness, compassion, and justice.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, joining the commemoration, called for following the teachings of Thiruvalluvar's Kural to maintain an egalitarian society. His son, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, echoed these sentiments, paying homage and urging society to walk the path outlined by Thiruvalluvar for human prosperity.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi released a statement celebrating Thiruvalluvar's enduring influence, crediting PM Modi for amplifying his teachings globally. Thiruvalluvar Day, observed as part of the Pongal festivities on January 15, honors the philosopher's legacy, which continues to guide the nation and its leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)