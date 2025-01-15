Left Menu

India Celebrates Thiruvalluvar Day: Honoring a Timeless Tamil Legacy

On Thiruvalluvar Day, leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin commemorate Tamil philosopher Thiruvalluvar. His work, the Tirukkural, encapsulates Tamil culture and philosophy. Celebrations emphasize the guidance his teachings provide, advocating for righteousness, compassion, and an egalitarian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:51 IST
India Celebrates Thiruvalluvar Day: Honoring a Timeless Tamil Legacy
TN CM MK Stalin pays tribute to Thiruvalluvar (Photo/@mkstalin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the revered Tamil philosopher and poet Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day, highlighting his contributions to Tamil culture and India's philosophical heritage. Modi emphasized Thiruvalluvar's seminal work, the Tirukkural, as a source of inspiration, offering deep insights into righteousness, compassion, and justice.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, joining the commemoration, called for following the teachings of Thiruvalluvar's Kural to maintain an egalitarian society. His son, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, echoed these sentiments, paying homage and urging society to walk the path outlined by Thiruvalluvar for human prosperity.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi released a statement celebrating Thiruvalluvar's enduring influence, crediting PM Modi for amplifying his teachings globally. Thiruvalluvar Day, observed as part of the Pongal festivities on January 15, honors the philosopher's legacy, which continues to guide the nation and its leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025