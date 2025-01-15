Left Menu

European Markets Surge: Inflation Eases and Mergers Make Waves

European markets experienced a surge with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising by 0.3%. UK inflation dropped unexpectedly, boosting local stocks. Additionally, merger talks and corporate updates were in focus, including France's Ubisoft and Bureau Veritas, as investors eagerly awaited U.S. inflation data for future rate indications.

European shares showed gains on Wednesday, taking cues from easing bond yields ahead of key U.S. inflation data. British stock markets led, buoyed by softer-than-expected local inflation results.

As of 0913 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.3%, poised to break a three-day losing spree. The UK's FTSE 100 climbed by 0.7%, influenced by a domestic inflation drop to 2.5% in December. European bond yields also slightly retreated.

Investor attention remains on global corporate results, with major U.S. banks set to report. In France, speculation over mergers, such as Bureau Veritas and SGS, alongside Ubisoft's potential partnership, fueled trading activities.

