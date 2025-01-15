Germany's Wind Power Surge: A Renewed Commitment to Renewable Energy

German authorities have taken a significant step towards bolstering renewable energy by greenlighting approximately 2,400 new wind turbines for the year 2024. This initiative promises an additional 14 gigawatts of power capacity, marking an 85% surge in capacity approvals from the previous year, according to a report released on Wednesday. The report, commissioned by the German Wind Energy Association and the VDMA engineering association, underscores the country's commitment to expanding its renewable energy resources.

The two organizations also monitored advancements in turbine construction throughout the year. After factoring in decommissioned turbines, the net increase in wind energy capacity rose to 2.55 gigawatts, boosting Germany's overall wind energy capacity to approximately 63.5 gigawatts from nearly 28,700 turbines by the year's end. This development showcases the rapid growth and adoption of wind energy as a sustainable energy source.

Moreover, wind energy generated nearly 112 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2024, reinforcing its status as the leading source of electric power generation in Germany. This report reiterates the pivotal role of wind power in the country's energy mix, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)