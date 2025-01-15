Chris Wright: Energizing America's Future

Chris Wright, the nominee chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Energy Department, revealed a strategic focus on boosting domestic energy production at his Senate confirmation hearing. Wright emphasized the importance of liquefied natural gas and nuclear power in advancing the nation's energy landscape.

Wright, 59, asserts that fossil fuels hold the key to alleviating global poverty, which he describes as a more immediate concern than climate change. While supporting alternatives like nuclear and geothermal power, he critiques solar and wind energy as inadequate solutions. Wright's approach aims to position the U.S. as a global energy leader.

Proposing enhanced energy initiatives, Wright plans to collaborate with Doug Burgum, nominated for Interior Secretary, in developing a new energy council. As the U.S faces increasing power demands, Wright's strategies align with Trump's agenda to significantly expand energy production, countering previous restrictions on LNG exports under President Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)