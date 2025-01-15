Global Investment in India's Mining Industry: A Call to Action
Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy invites global investors to India's mining sector. During a Riyadh visit, he emphasized supply chain value addition in critical minerals to achieve economic prosperity. He engaged with Saudi Arabia and other nations to boost investment and cooperation in the mining industry.
During an official visit to Riyadh, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy called upon the global community to invest in India's mining sector, highlighting potential for substantial economic growth through enhanced value addition across supply chains.
Speaking at the ministerial roundtable of the Future Minerals Forum 2025, Reddy underscored the importance of critical minerals and their role in augmenting clean energy capacities to fulfill India's renewable energy targets. The forum, hosted by Saudi Arabia, was a platform to discuss strategies for building resilient supply chains.
In addition to participating in the forum, Reddy held bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, alongside ministers from Brazil, Italy, and Morocco. Key topics included enhancing trade and technical cooperation, with a particular focus on mineral sector advancement. Reddy also interacted with the local Indian diaspora later in the visit.
