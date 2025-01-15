Left Menu

Global Investment in India's Mining Industry: A Call to Action

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy invites global investors to India's mining sector. During a Riyadh visit, he emphasized supply chain value addition in critical minerals to achieve economic prosperity. He engaged with Saudi Arabia and other nations to boost investment and cooperation in the mining industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:19 IST
Global Investment in India's Mining Industry: A Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an official visit to Riyadh, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy called upon the global community to invest in India's mining sector, highlighting potential for substantial economic growth through enhanced value addition across supply chains.

Speaking at the ministerial roundtable of the Future Minerals Forum 2025, Reddy underscored the importance of critical minerals and their role in augmenting clean energy capacities to fulfill India's renewable energy targets. The forum, hosted by Saudi Arabia, was a platform to discuss strategies for building resilient supply chains.

In addition to participating in the forum, Reddy held bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, alongside ministers from Brazil, Italy, and Morocco. Key topics included enhancing trade and technical cooperation, with a particular focus on mineral sector advancement. Reddy also interacted with the local Indian diaspora later in the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025