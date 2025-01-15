Swift Response Contains Fire at Telangana Wire Manufacturing Unit

A fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday, prompting swift action from the local fire department. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties.

Witnesses say two fire tenders were quickly dispatched to the site of the blaze at a wire manufacturing facility in Nacharam. Their timely intervention ensured the fire was contained efficiently.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident and are expected to release further details soon. For now, the situation is under control and no further danger is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)