The Acai Revolution: Women Propel Economic Growth in Ilha da Jussara

In Ilha da Jussara, acai berries are a vital source of income. Women in the community have driven a 50% growth in production by securing credit. Their involvement highlights the increasing role of women in rural businesses in Brazil, benefiting from federal programs for smallholder farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:34 IST
In the secluded village of Ilha da Jussara, located at the northern edge of Brazil's Amazon, acai berries have become a pivotal economic asset. These superfoods, celebrated for their health benefits, underpin the local economy, thanks to a significant production boost initiated by the women of the community.

In the past decade, acai production has surged by 50%, primarily due to the efforts of a dozen determined women who overcame barriers to secure essential credit. Edna dos Anjos Nascimento Siqueira, widely known as Bezinha, recalls the transition from male dominance in the harvest to women taking the lead, ensuring sustainable growth and financial independence.

This trend reflects the broader involvement of women in small-scale enterprises across rural Brazil. In 2021, nearly half of the federal rural credit, managed by Emater, benefited female producers. With an initial investment of 20,000 reais, acai farming in Ilha da Jussara is now financially sustainable, contributing significantly to the local and national economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

