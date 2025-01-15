Sistema.bio Secures USD 3.5 Million Boost for Biogas Expansion

Sistema.bio, a leader in biogas technology, announced securing USD 3.5 million from Novastar Ventures, part of an overall USD 7.75 million internal financing round. This brings their 2024 total financing to USD 18.5 million.

The new funds will expedite Sistema.bio's expansion into fresh African markets and facilitate the development of innovative agricultural and energy products. This investment supports their broader strategy of addressing renewable energy demands and carbon emission reduction.

The recent funding is a significant step towards an anticipated Series C round, strengthening Sistema.bio's resolve to empower low-resourced farmers and scale impactful, planet-positive technologies.

